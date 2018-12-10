Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that David Parry-Jones joined the company as the regional vice president of EMEA sales reporting to Twilio's SVP of sales Marc Boroditsky.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005220/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Twilio's experiencing phenomenal traction with developers and enterprises for our cloud communications solutions in EMEA," said Marc Boroditsky, Twilio's senior vice president of sales. "With the addition of David, a seasoned go-to-market leader, we're confident we will accelerate our growth with enterprises and as developers' first choice for cloud communications, expanding our European community, which is nearly a million developers strong."

Parry-Jones brings more than 25 years of experience in the software industry and will oversee business growth and expansion across EMEA; he will be based in the company's London office. Prior to joining Twilio, Parry-Jones spent nearly seven years at VMware, most recently serving as the company's regional vice president for Northern Europe. Prior to VMware, Parry-Jones has held UK, EMEA wide and global sales leadership roles with start-ups and leading organizations such as Lotus/IBM and Microsoft.

Parry-Jones holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Bangor University. He has also completed leadership programs at the Center for Creative Leadership Colorado Springs and at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

David currently sits on the boards of The Princes Trust in Wales and The Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership. He's also a champion for mental health awareness and is the non-executive director of Transforming Systems, a healthcare startup that helps the National Health Service and social services use real-time information to make data-driven decisions.

"Twilio's been around for 10 years and has truly transformed the communications industry. I'm excited to join a company that will continue to improve customer engagement through its innovative platform, while further expanding in global markets," said Parry-Jones. "In Europe, Twilio has a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow through new and existing customers. Additionally, I'm also focused on building a strong culture where our employees and future employees can thrive."

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, and video by virtualizing the world's telecommunications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005220/en/

Contacts:

Caitlin Epstein

press@twilio.com