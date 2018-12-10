KOKUYO starts European expansion auspiciously with the good designed and health conscious office chair.

KOKUYO Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7984), a leading provider of office design and furniture in Japan, won FRAME Awards for "360º Gliding Chair ing" in two categories at ORGATEC 2018, "Trade Fair Stand of the Year" and "Best Use of Light," which is organized by the Dutch interior design magazine "FRAME."

ORGATEC 2018, the largest International Trade Fair for Furnishing and Management of Offices and Office Facilities was held from October 23 to 27 in Cologne, Germany. Internationally renowned creators and critics from Amsterdam, Berlin, and elsewhere in Europe were the judges of FRAME Awards critiquing global furniture manufacturer booths in four categories: Best Use of Colour, Best Use of Light, Best Use of Material, and Trade Fair Stand of the Year. Winners in these categories will be highlighted in the January/February edition of FRAME magazine.

ORGATEC 2018 was the best opportunity for KOKUYO to introduce cutting-edge functionality and innovative concepts of "360° sliding chair" to the European office furniture market.

Exhibition Overview

The theme of the KOKUYO booth was the idea of "Gliding in 360°." To spotlight the "ing" office chair's "gliding mechanism" that is its primary feature, the product was displayed in the form of dismantled parts hanging from six meters in the air, giving the booth a unique impact. Displays in the booth used sensors to help visualize body movements, with attendees actually sitting on the chair to experience "360º gliding."

The feature of "360° Gliding Chair ing"

"360° Gliding Chair ing" is an office chair with a completely new concept to improve white-collar health and creativity.

The innovative "360° Gliding Chair ing" mimics the hip-strengthening action of sitting on a balance ball. Its 360° freely moving joints move according to the fine movement of the human body. To balance chair's movement, the body naturally and perfectly maintain a correct sitting posture. This freedom of movement keeps the hips, waist and back muscles active while seated. Body pressure is also dispersed with the movement, reducing strain on the body.

"360° Gliding Chair ing" web: https://www.kokuyo-furniture.com/portfolio-item/ing-2/

- Concept video: https://youtu.be/pQutBSTzv9A

- KOKUYO's Official web: https://www.kokuyo-furniture.com/

