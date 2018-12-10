According to a report from the Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE), lower capital costs for large-scale wind and solar projects, and much higher fossil fuel and carbon prices could lead to renewables becoming self financing by 2025. If these conditions do not materialize, more auctions and tenders may still be needed.Large-scale solar and wind power projects may already be able to compete in Europe's wholesale electricity market in 2025, according to the report "Europe's Electricity Market Design - 2030 and beyond," from the Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE), an independent think tank ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...