The Elite Franchise 100 Reveals the Best Franchises in the UK

Franchising contributes £15.1bn a year to the British economy and employs 621,000 people.1 To celebrate the truly inspirational thought leaders in their field, Elite Franchise 100 has returned to recognise the best brands UK franchising has to offer.

From being judged on their financial growth and the scale of their networks to the support offered to franchisees and ability to keep innovating, claiming the top spots on the Elite Franchise 2019 list was far from easy.

Luckily, Elite Franchise Magazine has assembled an impressive panel of judges to ensure the brightest stars in UK franchising - whether they're established brands or budding franchisors at the beginning of their journey - had a chance to shine.

The panel included Mark Scott, head of franchising at Natwest; Fiona Boswell, partner and head of franchising and commercial services at law firm Fraser Brown Solicitors; Paul Clegg, managing director of Coconut Creatives; Clive Sawyer, chair of Encouraging Women Into Franchising; and Carl Reader, director of Dennis & Turnbull. They joined Elite Franchise's editor Zen Terrelonge and web editor Eric Johansson to discover the best franchises in the UK.

While Home Instead Senior Care reclaimed the top gong from last year, the top 15 franchises show just how impressive that accomplishment is.

The top 15 on the Elite Franchise 100 2019 were:

1. Home Instead Senior Care

2. ènergie Fitness

3. McDonald's

4. Snap-on Tools

5. ActionCOACH

6. Tutor Doctor

7. Caremark

8. Subway

9. Driver Hire

10. InXpress

11. MOLLY MAID

12. Papa John's

13. Tax Assist Accountants

14. Expense Reduction Analysts

15. The Creation Station

