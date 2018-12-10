

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo prosecutors on Monday charged Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor, with misstating his income for years, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



Ghosn and former Representative Director Greg Kelly were arrested on November 19 on suspicion of understating Ghosn's compensation by a total of 5 billion yen or $44 million in five annual reports leading up to the fiscal year ended March 2015.



The report said that the Tokyo prosecutors also rearrested Ghosn and Kelly on suspicion of violating financial laws by underreporting Ghosn's compensation by another 4 billion yen for the three years through March 2018.



Ghosn's total compensation, which includes deferred compensation that he did not report in the company's annual reports, increased from year to year, according to people familiar with the matter. For each of the financial years ended March 2017 and March 2018, his compensation was around 2.4 billion yen. Ghosn had explained that it reflected the amount of work he did.



Meanwhile, Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission on Monday asked Tokyo prosecutors to move ahead with charging Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan with violating financial law by falsifying annual reports.



The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission reported that Ghosn and Kelly allegedly submitted false annual reports that did not include a total of some 5 billion yen in Ghosn's compensation over five years from fiscal 2011 to 2015.



Ghosn and Kelly deny the charges, meaning they will likely go to trial if they are indicted. If the court approves, Ghosn can be detained for another 20 days for the investigation of the rearrest, which may draw renewed international criticism of his prolonged incarceration.



According to the report, Ghosn deferred part of his compensation from the fiscal year ended March 2010, when individual disclosure of executive remuneration became mandatory, and kept it from being included in Nissan's annual report.



Total pay, including the deferred compensation, was less than 2 billion yen per year from fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2012 but was subsequently raised and totaled 2.4 billion yen for fiscal 2017 and 2018, according to the sources.



The gap between total pay and the amount reported in the annual report also grew. In fiscal 2018, the amount stated was 735 million yen, whereas the deferred payments that were not recorded amounted to 1.6 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX