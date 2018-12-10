DJ Half Yearly Results

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC (SDVP) Half Yearly Results 10-Dec-2018 / 08:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Half-Yearly Financial Report For the six months ended 31 October 2018 Investment Objective and Policy The investment objective of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') is to provide Ordinary shareholders with a high income and opportunity for capital growth, having provided a capital return sufficient to repay the full final capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares issued by the wholly owned subsidiary company, SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP'). Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC, and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC, together form the Group ('the Group'). The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights Capital 31 October 30 April 2018 % change 2018 Total gross assets 59,531 66,386 -10.33 (GBP'000) Total net assets (GBP'000) 44,403 51,794 -14.27 Net asset value per 212.96p 249.61p -14.68 Ordinary share Mid-market price per 209.00p 251.00p -16.73 Ordinary share (Discount)/premium (1.86)% 0.56% Net asset value per Zero 103.47p 101.41p 2.03 Dividend Preference share Mid-market price per Zero 108.00p 105.50p 2.37 Dividend Preference share Premium 4.38% 4.02% Revenue Six months to Six months to % change 31 October 31 October 2018 2017 Earnings per Ordinary 7.15p 6.37p 12.24 share Dividends declared per 4.38p 4.04p 8.42 Ordinary share* Special dividends 0.66p - - declared per Ordinary share* Total Return Total return on Group net 12.16% 16.27% assets** * Dividend per Ordinary share includes the first interim paid and second interim declared for the period to 31 October 2018 and 2017 and will differ from the amounts disclosed within the statement of changes in net equity, owing to the timings of payments. ** Adding back dividends distributed in the period. Interim Management Report Results This Half-Yearly Report covers the six months to 31 October 2018. The net asset value per Ordinary share at 31 October 2018 was 212.96p down from 249.61p at 30 April 2018, a decrease of 14.68% in the past six months compared to a decrease of 6.92% in the MSCI Small Cap Index. Since the beginning of the Company's financial year, the Ordinary share price has decreased from 251p to 209p at 31 October 2018, a decrease of 16.7%, the premium of 0.56% at the year-end has now become a discount of 1.86% at the period end. Since then the share price has decreased to 188.50p as at the close of business on 5 December 2018. Dividend Following 10 years of increase in real terms the total annual core dividend paid by the Company, the first interim dividend for the current year of 2.19p (2017: 2.02p) per Ordinary share was paid on 1 October 2018. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.19p per Ordinary share (2017: 2.02p) payable on 2 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on 7 December 2018, making a total for the half year of 4.38p per Ordinary share (2017: 4.04p) an increase of 8.4%. Iit is anticipated that the Company will maintain this level of dividend for the third quarter and will likewise maintain the same level for the fourth interim of 2.40p as was paid last year making a total core dividend of 8.97p for the year (2017: 8.46p) an increase of 6.03%. Portfolio In the last six months we have increased our investment in eighteen of our existing holdings (2017: 17), taking advantage of lower share prices and shares being available in Alumasc Group, Anglo African Oil & Gas, Brewin Dolphin Holdings, Brown (N) Group, Castings, Dairy Crest Group, Essentra, Flowtech Fluidpower, Headlam, Kier Group, Low & Bonar, Marston's, McColls Retail Group, Mucklow (A & J) Group, Park Group, Photo-Me International, Revolution Bars Group and UP Global Sourcing Holdings. During the period we added three new names to the portfolio (2017: 8) - Bakkavor1, Crest Nicholson2 and Sabre Insurance3. Funds were raised from the outright sale of four of our holdings (2017: 19); Produce Investments was the only company taken over in the period whilst the holdings in Huntsworth, Macfarlane and Hilton Foods were sold in their entirety. The following holdings were reduced as they grew to become larger weightings on lower yields: Amino Technologies, BCA Marketplace, Curtis Banks Group, GVC Holdings, Numis Corporation, Ramsdens Holdings and Titon Holdings. Outlook Overall, the shares of the companies in which the fund is invested were generally steady in the first part of the reporting period from May to July but since then have declined, despite the fact that the underlying performance of most of the companies has generally been positive with strong dividend growth. With the recent decline in the general market the number of attractive opportunities available to invest in has increased significantly and the portfolio has been increased to 73 holdings (2017: 72). UK GDP growth has been subdued but steady for the last six months, although there are signs that UK Growth will be maintained whilst the Eurozone, collectively, is starting to experience some reductions in growth. The whole Brexit position of course remains unresolved and at this point no one can say what the position will be on the 1st April 2019. The whole issue has progressively absorbed more and more time and attention and in the meantime our companies, for whom trading with the EU is a very small part of their sales, have seen their share prices dragged down. Reassuringly, the dividends of the underlying companies continue to be increased and we believe that this will continue into 2019 with company balance sheets remaining in a strong state. Chelverton Asset Management 7 December 2018 1 Bakkavor - provider of fresh prepared food 2 Crest Nicholson - residential developer 3 Sabre Insurance - private motor insurance underwriter Principal Risks The principal risks facing the Group are substantially unchanged since the date of the Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2018 and continue to be as set out in that report on pages 10 to 11. Risks faced by the Group include, but are not limited to, market risk, discount volatility, regulatory risk, financial risk and risks associated with banking counterparties. Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Half-Yearly Report We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: ? the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in compliance with the IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position of the Group; and ? the interim management report and notes to the Half-Yearly Report include a fair view of the information required by: (a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and (b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Group during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 7 December 2018 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Lord Lamont, Chairman. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 October 2018 Six months to Year to 30 April Six months to 2018 31 October 2018 31 October 2017 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 (audited) (Losses)/gains - (7,472) (7,472 - 999 999 -' 3,820 3,820 on investments ) at fair value through profit or loss Investment 1,712 - 1,712 2,526 - 2,526 1,314 - 1,314 income Investment (79) (236) (315) (156) (469) (625) (75) (223) (298) management fee Other expenses _(142) __(30) _(172) _(275) _(446) _(721) _(118) __(6) (124) Net 1,491 (7,738) (6,247 2,095 84 2,179 1,121 3,591 4,712 (deficit)/retu ) rn before finance costs and taxation Finance costs Appropriations ___- (290) (290) ___- (630) (630) ___- (341) (341) in respect of Zero Dividend Preference shares

Net 1,491 (8,028) (6,537 2,095 (546) 1,549 1,121 3,250 4,371 (deficit)/retu ) rn before taxation Taxation (see ___- ___- ___- ___- ___- ___- __(4) ___- __(4) note 2) Total 1,491 (8,028) (6,537 2,095 (546) 1,549 1,171 3,250 4,367 comprehensive ) (deficit)/inco me for the period - Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence Earnings per: Ordinary 7.15 (38.51) 31.36 11.49 (2.99) 8.50 6.37 18.53 24.90 share (see note 3) Zero - 2.00 2.00 - 1.21 1.21 - - - Dividend Preferen ce share 2025 (see note 3) Zero ___- ___- ___- ___- _5.50 _5.50 ____- _3.65 _3.65 Dividend Preferen ce share 2018 (see note 3) The total column of this statement is the Statement of Comprehensive Income of the Group prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period. All of the net return for the period and the total comprehensive income for the period is attributed to the shareholders of the Group. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC'). Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Equity (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 October 2018 Share Share Capital Capital Revenue Total capital premiu redemptio reserve reserve m n reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Six months ended 31 October 2018 30 April 2018 5,188 17,301 5,004 21,086 3,215 51,794 Total - - - (8,028) 1,491 (6,537) comprehensive income for the period Ordinary 25 215 - - - 240 shares issued Expenses of - - - - - - ordinary share issue Dividends - - - - (1,094) (1,094) paid (see note 4) 31 October 5,213 17,516 5,004 13,058 3,612 44,403 2018 Year ended 30 April 2018 (audited) 30 April 2017 4,200 12,915 - 21,632 2,977 41,724 Total - - - (546) 2,095 1,549 comprehensive income for the period Ordinary 492 4,543 - - - 5,035 shares issued Expenses of - (157) - - - (157) Ordinary share issue C shares 5,500 - - - - 5,500 issued Cancellation (5,004) - 5,004 - - - of deferred shares Dividends ____- ____- ____- ____- (1,857) (1,857) paid 30 April 2018 5,188 17,301 5,004 21,086 3,215 51,794 Six months ended 31 October 2017 30 April 2017 4,200 12,915 - 21,632 2,977 41,724 Total - - - 3,250 1,117 4,367 comprehensive income for the period Ordinary 244 2,252 - - - 2,496 shares issued Expenses of - (73) - - - (73) ordinary share issue Dividends ____- ____- ____- ___- (1,083) (1,083) paid (see note 4) 31 October 4,444 15,094 ____- 24,882 3,011 47,431 2017 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) as at 31 October 2018 Non-current assets 31 October 30 April 31 October 2018 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 (audited) GBP'000 Investments at fair value 58,571 65,412 59,806 through profit or loss Current assets Trade and other 313 863 238 receivables Cash and cash equivalents 647 111 377 960 974 615 Total assets 59,531 66,386 60,421 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (125) (192) (341) Zero Dividend Preference - - (12,649) shares 2018 (125) (192) (12,990) Total assets less current 59,406 66,194 47,431 liabilities Non-current liabilities Zero Dividend Preference (15,003) (14,400) - shares 2025 Total liabilities (15,128) (14,592) (12,990) Net assets 44,403 51,794 47,431 Represented by: Share capital 5,213 5,188 4,444 Share premium account 17,516 17,301 15,094 Capital redemption reserve 5,004 5,004 - Capital reserve 13,058 21,086 24,882 Revenue reserve 3,612 3,215 3,011 Equity shareholders' funds 44,403 51,794 47,431 Net asset value per: (see pence pence pence note 5) Ordinary share 212.96 249.61 266.84 Zero Dividend Preference 103.47 101.41 - share 2025 Zero Dividend Preference - - 135.30 share 2018 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the six months ended 31 October 2018 Operating activities Six months to Year to 30 Six months to April 31 October 31 October 2018 GBP'000 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 (audited) Investment income 1,686 2,526 1,324 received Investment management (368) (536) (278) fee paid Administration and (40) (66) (32) secretarial fees paid Other cash payments (181) (204) (112) Net cash inflow from 1,097 1,720 902 operating activities (see note 7) Investing activities Purchases of (6,220) (20,970) (8,960) investments Sales of investments 5,588 10,399 7,006 Net cash 632 (10,571) (1,954) inflow/(outflow) from investing activities Financing activities Redemption of Zero - (1,802) - Dividend Preference shares 2018 Issue of Zero Dividend 313 3,265 - Preference shares 2025 Issue of C shares - 5,500 - Expenses of C shares (2) (163) - issue Issue of ordinary 875 4,412 2,496 shares Expenses for (8) (325) - redemption and issue of Zero Dividend Preference shares Expenses of ordinary (13) (157) (73) share issue Dividends paid (1,094) (1,857) (1,083) Net cash inflow from 71 8,873 1,340 financing activities Change in cash and 536 22 288 cash equivalents for period Cash and cash 111 89 89 equivalents at start of period Cash and cash 647 111 377 equivalents at end of period Comprises of: Cash and cash 647 111 377 equivalents Notes to the Condensed Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 31 October 2018 1 General information The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Report does not constitute statutory financial statements as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2018, which contained an unqualified auditors' report, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies and did not contain a statement required under the Companies Act 2006. These statutory financial statements were prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice ('SORP'): Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts issued by the AIC in November 2014 and updated in Feburary 2018 with consequential amendments, except to any extent where it conflicts with IFRS. The Group has considerable financial resources and therefore the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks and also believe that the Group will have sufficient resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this report. This report has not been reviewed by the Group's Auditors. This report has been prepared using accounting policies adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2018. This report has also been prepared in compliance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union. The Group has adequate financial resources and, as a consequence, the Directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully and continue to adopt the going concern basis for this report. 2 Taxation The Company has an effective tax rate of 0%. The estimated effective tax rate is 0% as investment gains are exempt from tax owing to the Company's status as an Investment Trust

and there is expected to be an excess of management expenses over taxable income and thus there is no charge for corporation tax. 3 Earnings per share Ordinary shares Revenue earnings per Ordinary share is based on revenue on ordinary activities after taxation of GBP1,491,000 (30 April 2018: GBP2,095,000, 31 October 2017: GBP1,117,000) and on 20,845,109 (30 April 2018: 18,237,864, 31 October 2017: 17,536,371) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period. Capital earnings per Ordinary share is based on the capital loss of GBP8,028,000 (30 April 2018: capital loss of GBP546,000, 31 October 2017: capital profit of GBP3,250,000) and on 20,845,109 (30 April 2018: 18,237,864, 31 October 2017: 17,536,371) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period. Zero Dividend Preference shares Capital earnings per Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 is based on allocations from the Company of GBP290,000 (30 April 2018: GBP157,000, 31 October 2017: GBPnil) and on 14,479,891 (30 April 2018: 9,646,150, 31 October 2017: nil) Zero Dividend Preference shares 2025 being the weighted average number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue during the period. Capital earnings per Zero Dividend Preference share 2018 is based on allocations from the Company of GBPnil (30 April 2018: GBP473,000, 31 October 2017: GBP633,000) and on nil (30 April 2018: 9,646,150, 31 October 2017: 8,586,063) Zero Dividend Preference shares 2018 being the weighted average number of Zero Dividend Preference shares in issue during the period. 4 Dividends During the period, a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share and a special dividend of 0.66p per Ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2018, together with a first interim dividend of 2.19p per Ordinary share for the year ending 30 April 2019, have been paid to shareholders. In addition the Board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.19p per Ordinary share payable on 2 January 2019 to shareholders on the register at 7 December 2018 (ex-dividend 6 December 2018). 5 Net asset values Ordinary shares The net asset value per Ordinary share is based on assets attributable of GBP44,403,000 (30 April 2018: GBP51,794,000, 31 October 2017: GBP47,431,000) and on 20,850,000 (30 April 2018: 20,750,000, 31 October 2017: 17,775,000) Ordinary shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end. Zero Dividend Preference shares The net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference shares is based on assets attributable of GBP15,003,000 (30 April 2018: GBP14,400,000, 31 October 2017: GBP12,649,000) and on 14,500,000 (30 April 2018: 14,200,000, 31 October 2017: 9,349,000) Zero Dividend Preference shares being the number of shares in issue at the period end. 6 Fair value hierarchy Financial assets and financial liabilities of the Company are carried in the condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at their fair value. The fair value is the amount at which the asset could be sold or the liability transferred in a current transaction between market participants, other than a forced or liquidation sale. For investments actively traded in organised financial markets, fair value is generally determined by reference to Stock Exchange quoted market bid prices and Stock Exchange Electronic Trading Services ('SETS') at last trade price at the Balance Sheet date, without adjustment for transaction costs necessary to realise the asset. The Company measures fair values using the following hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant assets as follows: Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reflect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date. Quoted prices provided by external pricing services, brokers and vendors are included in Level 1, if they reflect actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices). Level 2 inputs include the following: ? quoted prices for similar (i.e. not identical) assets in active markets ? quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Characteristics of an inactive market include a significant decline in the volume and level of trading activity, the available prices vary significantly over time or among market participants or the prices are not current; ? inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset (for example, interest rates and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals); and ? inputs that are derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data by correlation or other means (market-corroborated inputs). Level 3 - Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability. As at 31 October 2018, 30 April 2018 and 31 October 2017 all of the Company's investments are classified as Level 1. 7 Reconciliation of net (deficit)/return before and after taxation to net cash flow from operating activities 31 October 30 April 31 October 2018 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Net (deficit)/return before (6,537) 1,549 4,371 taxation Taxation - - (4) Net (deficit)/return after (6,537) 1,549 4,367 taxation Net capital loss/(gain) 8,028 546 (3,250) (Increase)/decrease in (73) 6 9 receivables Decrease/(increase) in payables (57) 99 5 Interest and expenses charged to (264) (480) (229) the capital reserve Net cash inflow from operating 1,097 1,720 902 activities 8 Related party transactions The Group's investments are managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited, a company in which Mr van Heesewijk, a Director of the Company and the subsidiary, has an interest. The amounts paid to the Investment Manager in the period to 31 October 2018 were GBP315,000 (year ended 30 April 2018: GBP625,000, six months to 31 October 2017: GBP298,000). At 31 October 2018 there were amounts outstanding to be paid to the Investment Manager of GBP90,000 (year ended 30 April 2018: GBP123,000, six months to 31 October 2017: GBP92,000). Portfolio Investments as at 31 October 2018 Market value % of Security Sector GBP'000 portfolio Diversified Gas & Oil & Gas Producers 2,330 4.0 Oil Randall & Quilter Nonlife Insurance 1,547 2.6 Investment Marstons Travel & Leisure 1,392 2.4 Galliford Try Household Goods & 1,310 2.2 Home Construction Dairy Crest Group Food Producers 1,308 2.2 Mucklow (A&J) Group Real Estate 1,280 2.2 Investment Trusts BCA Marketplace Support Services 1,209 2.1 De La Rue Support Services 1,196 2.0 Belvoir Lettings Real Estate 1,140 2.0 Investment & Services Kier Group Construction & 1,096 1.9 Materials Alumasc Group Construction & 1,071 1.8 Materials Shoe Zone General Retailers 1,050 1.8 Castings Industrial 1,045 1.8 Engineering Strix Group Electronic & 1,042 1.8 Electrical Equipment Polar Capital Financial Services 1,040 1.8 Holdings DFS Furniture General Retailers 1,040 1.8 Photo-me Leisure Goods 1,016 1.7 International Park Group Financial Services 1,014 1.7 Personal Group Nonlife Insurance 1,010 1.7 Holdings Jarvis Securities Financial Services 984 1.7 Bloomsbury Media 960 1.6 Publishing StatPro Group Software & Computer 960 1.6 Services Brown (N) Group General Retailers 948 1.6 McColl's Retail Food & Drug 945 1.6 Group Retailers Go-Ahead Group Travel & Leisure 922 1.6 Braemar Shipping Industrial 900 1.5 Services Transportation Saga General Retailers 892 1.5

Murgitroyd Group Support Services 885 1.5 Premier Asset Financial Services 856 1.5 Management Group Crest Nicholson Household Goods & 852 1.5 Home Construction Severfield Industrial 850 1.5 Engineering Flowtech Fluidpower Industrial 825 1.4 Engineering Epwin Group Construction & 821 1.4 Materials Ramsdens Holdings Financial Services 790 1.4 Clarke (T.) Construction & 784 1.3 Materials Sanderson Group Software & Computer 780 1.3 Services UP Global Sourcing Household Goods & 769 1.3 Holdings Home Construction Northgate Support Services 754 1.3 Regional REIT Real Estate 750 1.3 Investment Trusts Brewin Dolphin Financial Services 740 1.3 Holdings Palace Capital Real Estate 730 1.2 Investment & Services Numis Corporation Financial Services 726 1.2 Restaurant Group Travel & Leisure 724 1.2 Orchard Funding Financial Services 697 1.2 Group Kin & Carta Support Services 697 1.2 KCOM Group Fixed Line 691 1.2 Telecommunications Chesnara Life Insurance 685 1.2 Headlam Group Household Goods & 676 1.2 Home Construction GVC Holdings Travel & Leisure 656 1.1 Town Centre Real Estate 625 1.1 Securities Investment Trusts Amino Technologies Technology Hardware 605 1.0 & Equipment Low & Bonar General Industrials 600 1.0 Centaur Media Media 595 1.0 Revolution Bars Travel & Leisure 581 1.0 Group Essentra Support Services 572 1.0 Coral Products General Industrials 570 1.0 RPS Group Support Services 549 0.9 Curtis Banks Group Financial Services 544 0.9 Wilmington Group Media 498 0.9 XP Power Electronic & 496 0.8 Electrical Equipment Anglo African Oil & Oil & Gas Producers 492 0.8 Gas Gattaca Support Services 482 0.8 RTC Group Support Services 480 0.8 Hansard Global Life Insurance 423 0.7 Connect Group Support Services 408 0.7 Titon Holdings Construction & 400 0.7 Materials GLI Finance Financial Services 400 0.7 Moss Bros Group General Retailers 387 0.7 Foxtons Group Real Estate 327 0.6 Investment & Services Chamberlin Industrial 310 0.5 Engineering Bakkavor Food Producers 292 0.5 Sabre Insurance Nonlife Insurance 277 0.5 DX Group Industrial 273 0.5 Transportation Total Portfolio 58,571 100.0 Breakdown of portfolio by industry % of portfolio Financial Services 13.4 Support Services 12.3 General Retailers 7.4 Travel & Leisure 7.3 Construction & 7.1 Materials Household Goods & 6.2 Home Construction Industrial 5.2 Engineering Oil & Gas Producers 4.8 Nonlife Insurance 4.8 Real Estate 4.6 Investment Trusts Real Estate 3.8 Investment & Services Media 3.5 Software & Computer 2.9 Services Food Producers 2.7 Electronic & 2.6 Electrical Equipment General Industrials 2.0 Industrial 2.0 Transportation Life Insurance 1.9 Leisure Goods 1.7 Food & Drug 1.6 Retailers Fixed Line 1.2 Telecommunications Technology Hardware 1.0 & Equipment Capital Structure Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') The Company has in issue one class of Ordinary share. In addition, it has a wholly owned subsidiary SDVP, through which Zero Dividend Preference shares have been issued. Ordinary shares of 25p each ('Ordinary shares') - 20,850,000 in issue as at 31 October 2018 Share Capital Events During the period, the Company announced the issue of 100,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 253p each, which were to rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued for cash in order to meet investor demand. Following this admission there were 20,850,000 Ordinary shares in issue. The Company has only one class of share and this figure represents 100% of the Company's share capital and voting rights. Dividends Holders of Ordinary shares are entitled to dividends. Capital On a winding-up of the Company, Ordinary shareholders will be entitled to all surplus assets of the Company available after payment of the Company's liabilities including the capital entitlement of the Zero Dividend Preference shares. Voting Each holder, on a show of hands, will have one vote and on a poll will have one vote for each Ordinary share held. SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') Ordinary shares of 100p each ('SCZ ordinary shares') - 50,000 in issue (partly paid up as to 25p each) The SCZ ordinary shares are wholly owned by the Company. References to Ordinary shares within this Half-Yearly Report are to the Ordinary shares of Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC. Capital Following payment of any liabilities and the capital entitlement to the Zero Dividend Preference shareholders, ordinary shareholders are entitled to any surplus assets of SCZ. Voting Each holder, on a show of hands, will have one vote and on a poll will have one vote for each ordinary share held. Zero Dividend Preference shares of 100p each - 14,500,000 in issue Share Capital Events During the period, the Company announced the issue of 100,000 Zero Dividend Preference shares at a price of 104.50p each on the 10 May 2018 and the issue of 200,000 Zero Dividend Preference shares at a price of 104.25p each. Dividends Holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares are not entitled to dividends. Capital On a winding up of SDVP, after the satisfaction of prior ranking creditors and subject to sufficient assets being available, Zero Dividend Preference shareholders are entitled to an amount equal to 100p per share increased daily from 8 January 2018 at such compound rate as will give an entitlement to 133.18 pence per share at 30 April 2025. Voting Each holder of Zero Dividend Preference shares on a show of hands will have one vote at meetings where Zero Dividend Preference Shareholders are entitled to vote and on a poll will have one vote for each Zero Dividend Preference share held. Holders of Zero Dividend Preference shares are not entitled to attend, speak or vote at General Meetings unless the business of the meeting includes a resolution to vary, modify or abrogate the rights attached to the Zero Dividend Preference shares. END ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: IR TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 6814 EQS News ID: 755879 End of Announcement EQS News Service

