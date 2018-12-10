

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were coming under selling pressure on Monday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data released over the weekend added to anxiety about slowing global growth.



Trade worries also remained on forefront after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the Trump administration would raise tariff rates on China if issues weren't resolved during the 90-day negotiating period.



The benchmark DAX was down 91 points or 0.84 percent at 10,698 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Chemical company BASF slumped 4 percent after slashing its profit forecast for 2018. Peer Symrise lost 3.5 percent.



Bayer dropped 1 percent after reports that activist investor Elliott has built a stake in the company.



Automakers were moving lower on worries over potential U.S. tariffs. BMW and Daimler fell around 2 percent, while Volkswagen declined 1.1 percent.



In economic releases, Germany's merchandise exports grew more-than-expected in October and at the fastest pace in five months, preliminary figures from Destatis showed.



Exports increased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from September, when they declined 0.4 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent gain for November.



Imports rose 1.3 percent monthly after stagnation in the previous month. Economists were looking for a 0.5 percent gain.



