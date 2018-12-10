September Fair brings the best of the jewellery trade to the world

Industry's No. 1 fine jewellery event draws quality buyers, exhibitors say

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of professional buyers from around the world gathered at the 36th edition of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair to get a firsthand look at the latest collections and solutions of the most creative and innovative minds in the market, spice up their inventories for the coming peak sales period and build fresh connections with their industry peers.

Widely recognised as the No. 1 fine jewellery event in the world for its unparalleled global reach and a broad yet sharply focused selection of exhibitors, the September Fair brought together 3,730 suppliers from 54 countries and regions -- its highest number of exhibitors to date -- spread across two premier venues.

The week-long fair, which kicked off on September 12, drew 54,142 unique visitors. "Unique visitors" are only counted once regardless of the number of visits they make during the exhibition period.

"The recently concluded September Fair has once again demonstrated its unique position as the most professional and international platform for the gemstone and jewellery industry," according to Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at UBM Asia. "One can see the entire world of jewellery at the show, from coloured gemstone suppliers and diamond manufacturers to pearl traders and fine jewellers. We have decision-makers, merchandisers representing major and independent retailers, wholesalers, importers and design houses regularly attending this show. What's more, it's all happening in the global city of Hong Kong, which is the springboard to the Greater China market."

Occupying 135,000 square metres of exhibition space, the fair grouped its displays by product category and was tailored to buyers' purchasing requirements. Diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls were showcased at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) while finished jewellery collections, and packaging, tools, equipment and industry-related technologies were presented at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Here are some of the September Fair's major attractions:

The AWE section of the fair featured more than 560 diamond suppliers, over 220 pearl companies and 800-plus coloured gemstone specialists

More than 1,290 Hong Kong companies launched an unprecedented range of products at the show, making the September Fair the single-largest showcase in the world for jewellery manufactured by Hong Kong companies

companies launched an unprecedented range of products at the show, making the September Fair the single-largest showcase in the world for jewellery manufactured by companies Strong participation of 26 group pavilions and 17 theme pavilions dedicated to specific product categories and geographical areas

A Diamond Preview by ALROSA, the 75th Robert Wan Tahiti Perles Auction, the 65th Paspaley Pearl Auction and more than 10 insightful seminars were held on the show's sidelines

September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019

Fair Dates & Opening Hours

AsiaWorld-Expo - Diamonds, Gemstones & Pearls

September 16 - 19, 2019 10:00 - 18:30 September 20, 2019 10:00 - 17:30

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre - Fine Finished Jewellery, Packaging, Tools & Equipment

September 18 - 21, 2019 10:00 - 18:30 September 22, 2019 10:00 - 17:30

About UBM Asia's jewellery fairs

The September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

