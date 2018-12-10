Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $13bn Neurostimulation Devices Market

LONDON, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global neurostimulation devices market will reach $13bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2029. In 2018, the spinal cord stimulators segment accounted for 45% of the global neurostimulation devices market.
Report Scope
• Global Neurostimulation Devices Market from 2019-2029
• Forecast of the Global Neurostimulation Devices market by Product:
• Spinal Cord Stimulators
• Deep Brain Stimulators
• Sacral Nerve Stimulators
• Vagus Nerve Stimulators
• Cortical Stimulators
• Others
Each submarket is further segmented by regional and national market: US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
• Forecast of the Global Neurostimulation Devices market by Application:
• Pain Management
• Epilepsy
• Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
• Hearing Loss
• Gastroparesis
• Parkinson's Disease
• Others
Each submarket is further segmented by regional and national market: US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US, Canada
• Europe:Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific:Japan, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific
• RoW:Latin America, Middle East & Africa
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neurostimulation devices market:
• Advanced Bionics
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cochlear ltd
• Cyberonics
• Medtronic
• Neuronetics Inc
• Nervo Corp.
• Cogentic Medical Inc
• St Jude Medical
• NDI Medical
• Our study discusses the factors that drive and restrain the neurostimulation devices market
Abbott Laboratories
Advanced Bionics LLC
Alliance BiomedicaPvt Ltd.
Axonics Modulation Technologies
Blackrock
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cameron Health
Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc.
Cochlear AG
Cochlear Holdings NV
Cochlear Ltd.
Cochlear Verwaltungs GmbH
Codman & Shurtleff
Cogentix Medical Inc.
Cyberonics, Inc.
ElectroCore
Enteromedics
EP Technologies
Functional Neuromodulation
Greatbatch
Guidant
IntraPace
LABORIE Medical Technologies
LivaNova
Medtronic
Microtransponder
Morris K. Udall Centers of Excellence for Parkinsons Disease
Neuronetics, Inc.
Neuropace
Neurosigma
Nevro
Nevro Corp.
Otologics
Sonova Holding AG
St. Jude Medical
Stimwave
Symetis SA
Thoratec
Uroplasty Inc.
Zynex
American Academy of Neurology
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
CFDA
Chinese Food & Drug Administration (CFDA)
Epilepsy Foundation
European Commission
Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics
Food & Drug Administration (US)
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA)
International Labour Organization (ILO)
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)
National Health Service (UK)
National Institute of Population and Social Security Research
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Parkinson's Disease Foundation
World Health Organisation (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com