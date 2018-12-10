

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks moved lower on Monday as growth and trade worries kept investors nervous.



The British pound held steady after the European Court of Justice ruled the British government could reverse its decision to leave the bloc without the permission of the other 27 EU members.



A vote on Brexit is scheduled in Parliament for Tuesday. After the vote, Prime Minister Theresa May goes to Brussels on Thursday for a summit of national leaders.



In economic releases, U.K GDP growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the three months to October from 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018, official data showed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 35 points or 0.51 percent at 6,743 in opening deals after climbing 1.1 percent on Friday.



Utility Centrica tumbled 3.5 percent ahead of Tuesday's vote on Brexit while housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey fell over 1 percent.



Outsourcing company Interserve plunged as much as 53 percent. The company confirmed that it was in talks with its lenders on a debt reduction plan.



Vodafone Group dropped over 1 percent after announcing the results of its invitation to holders of the bonds.



