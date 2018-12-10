The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 12 December 2018. ISIN DK0061112034 ----------------------------------------------------- Name Investin Othania Etisk Formuevækst KL ----------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ----------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 164717 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name INIOEFKL ----------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702622