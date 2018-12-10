42Gears Introduces Self Service 'DeepThought' Chatbot

BANGALORE, India, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2018, announces that it has launched a Self Service Chatbot for enterprise end users. 42Gears has extended its 'DeepThought' engine, a virtual assistant chatbot, to function as a self-service portal for end users.

The Self Service chatbot allows end users to perform actions on their enrolled devices, which would otherwise have to be performed by the admin by logging into the 42Gears UEM console. The DeepThought chatbot, which was designed to help IT administrators track and manage company devices as a whole, will now be offered to end users as a self-service portal to perform certain functions themselves on their enrolled devices. The aim of this feature is to minimize user's interaction with IT admins to manage devices.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears says, "Convenience of monitoring devices is what we were aiming for with the Self Service chatbot. Imagine the ability for the end users to manage their own devices. From locating devices, rebooting devices remotely, wiping devices, sending messages to checking account and battery status, users can perform required functions while on the move." Prakash also added, "We have successfully integrated DeepThought feature to help carry out some of the most commonly performed actions through voice or chat commands."

The Self Service chatbot is available for both Android Enterprise and regular devices. The feature is currently being offered only to Premium account holders.

About 42Gears