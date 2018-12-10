sprite-preloader
Montag, 10.12.2018

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 
10.12.2018 | 11:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf. announces Tender Offer for EUR Notes

Arion Bank has today, 10 December 2018, announced a Tender Offer for EUR 300m 2.5% Notes due 2019.

Target Acceptance Amount: EUR 150m. The Issuer has the flexibility to accept more or less than this total, pro-ration may apply. The Tender offer will expire at 4 p.m. GMT on 17 December 2018. The results of the tender will be announced on 18 December and the expected settlement date is 20 December.

The Dealer Managers are J.P. Morgan Securities and Nomura International

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.isor Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)