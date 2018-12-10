

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Monday as a slew of factors such as weak data from China and Japan, Italy's budget dispute with the European Union and heightened trade worries sapped investors' appetite for risk.



French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold talks with trade unions and employers' organizations today, in a bid to defuse weeks of unrest in Paris and other cities over rising gas prices and taxes.



Elsewhere, the European Court of Justice ruled the British government could reverse its decision to leave the bloc without the permission of the other 27 EU members.



A vote on Brexit is scheduled in Parliament for Tuesday. After the vote, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May goes to Brussels on Thursday for a summit of national leaders.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.8 percent at 342.66 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler, Renault and Peugeot fell 1-2 percent on worries over potential U.S. tariffs.



Tech stocks were also coming under selling pressure, with AMS falling 6.3 percent and STMicro electronics declining 1.5 percent.



British utility Centrica tumbled 3.5 percent ahead of Tuesday's vote on Brexit while housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey fell over 1 percent.



Outsourcing company Interserve plunged as much as 53 percent. The company confirmed that it was in talks with its lenders on a debt reduction plan.



In economic releases, German exports increased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from September, when they declined 0.4 percent, official data showed. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent gain for November.



Imports rose 1.3 percent monthly after stagnation in the previous month. Economists were looking for a 0.5 percent gain.



Research house Sentix said its investor sentiment index for the euro zone slumped to a four=year low of -0.3 in December from 8.8 in November.



France's economy is set to expand at a slower rate in the fourth quarter than estimated earlier, survey data from Bank of France showed.



The bank revised down its growth forecast for the fourth quarter by 0.2 percentage point to 0.2 percent.



U.K GDP growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the three months to October from 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018, official data showed.



