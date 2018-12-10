

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's investor confidence eased sharply in December and declined for a fourth month in a row, marking the lowest level since the same month in 2014, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index dropped to -0.3 from 8.8 in November, the behavioral research institute said. The latest reading was the lowest since December 2014.



Economists had forecast a modest decline in the index to 8.3. Both the current conditions index and expectations measure dropped sharply in December.



The current conditions index fell to 20 from 29.3, marking the lowest level since January 2017.



The expectations index dropped to -18.8 from -9.8, hitting its weakest level since August 2012.



The trends were similar in countries such as Germany, the think tank said. 'The dynamics of the downturn are similar to those of the pre-crisis year 2007,' Sentix said. 'Expectations, as weak as in August 2012, challenge the (monetary) policy.'



Looking at the international environment, there is practically no glimmer of hope, as even the hitherto strong US stocks are falling significantly, Sentix said.



'A further interest rate hike by the Fed or an intensification of the US-China trade dispute seems to be the last thing the global economy needs at the moment,' the institue added.



