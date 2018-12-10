BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Results of Banca IFIS public senior bond tender offer

PRESS RELEASE

Results of Banca IFIS public senior bond tender offer

Venice (Mestre), 10th December 2018 - The acceptance period of the partial public tender offer, launched by Banca IFIS S.p.A. on December 3th, ended on December 7th.

The offer was addressed to holders of the Senior Preferred Unsecured Bonds 2%, expiring on 24 April 2023 (ISIN Code XS1810960390) issued in April 2018 for a nominal amount of Euro 300 million under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The maximum acceptance nominal amount was Euro 100 million.

The offer has closed with the tender of Euro 96.776 million nominal value, equal to ca. 96.8% of the bonds under offer and ca. 32.3% of the bonds issued.

Settlement date for the tendered bonds is on 13th December 2018.

With this transaction, that provided the holders of the bonds with the possibility to divest at better conditions compared to the current conditions of the secondary market, Banca IFIS manages its overall wholesale funding, whilst maintaining a prudent approach to liquidity.

The results of the public tender offer are available online at http://www.ise.ie .

More information is online at www.bancaifis.it under Investor Relations.

