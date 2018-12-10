The "Europe Organic Rice Protein Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Organic Rice Protein Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

European consumers are keen on leading a healthier lifestyle; therefore, the products offered must be allergy free and safe for consumption. Market participants therefore should focus on product safety and offer better quality products to remain competitive.

Gluten is a source that causes allergies, and up to 90% of the protein in wheat is considered to be gluten. 30% of northern European consumers are gluten intolerant. Therefore, the opportunity for other protein sources that are gluten free is significant here.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Product

Chapter 4. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Function

Chapter 5. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Product

Chapter 6. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Application

Chapter 7. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Axiom Foods Inc.

AIDP Inc.

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Shafi Gluco Chem

RIBUS Inc.

Bioway (Xi'An) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Golden Grain Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbwvt8/the_european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005309/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Rice and Rice Products