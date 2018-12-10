The "Europe Organic Rice Protein Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Organic Rice Protein Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
European consumers are keen on leading a healthier lifestyle; therefore, the products offered must be allergy free and safe for consumption. Market participants therefore should focus on product safety and offer better quality products to remain competitive.
Gluten is a source that causes allergies, and up to 90% of the protein in wheat is considered to be gluten. 30% of northern European consumers are gluten intolerant. Therefore, the opportunity for other protein sources that are gluten free is significant here.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Product
Chapter 4. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Function
Chapter 5. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Product
Chapter 6. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Application
Chapter 7. Europe Organic Rice Protein Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- Axiom Foods Inc.
- AIDP Inc.
- Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Top Health Ingredients Inc.
- RiceBran Technologies
- Shafi Gluco Chem
- RIBUS Inc.
- Bioway (Xi'An) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.
- The Green Labs LLC
- Golden Grain Group Limited
