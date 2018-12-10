Event Management Software Market is Estimated to Grow at a Substantial CAGR of 11.6% by 2022, Due to Increasing Market Scope, Product Types, and its Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Event Management Software Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the event management software market include the growing acceptance of the cloud platform, increasing spending on event management, and increasing online education programs among others. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including data security-related issues.

Event Management Software market may be explored by software type, service, application, deployment type, and geography. Event Management Software market may be explored by software type as Event Planning Software, Event Registration and Ticketing Software, Venue Management Software, Analytics, and Reporting Software, Event Marketing Software and Others (Resource Scheduling Software, Content Management, Catering Software, Visitor Management Software). Based on service, the event management software market could span Professional Services, (Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance), and Managed Services.

The event management software market could be explored based on deployment type as Cloud and On-premises. The "Cloud Deployment" segment led the event management software market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include numerous benefits, such as cost-efficiency, high computing speed, scalability, and reduced spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. Event Management Software market could span as organization size as Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The "Large Enterprises" segment led the event management software market in 201- and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 202-. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include giant corporate network and numerous revenue streams.

Event Management Software market could be explored based on end user as Education, Corporate, Third-party Planners, Government and Others (Non-Profit Event Management Industry and Associations). The "Corporate" segment led the event management software market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Event Management Software market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the event management software market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes digital transformation initiatives taken by enterprises and technological advancements. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the event management software market comprise Cvent, Eventbrite, XING, EMS Software, and Ungerboeck Software International. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

About Event Management Software:

Event management software can be used by the event organizers in any industry. Anyone who puts together trade shows, networking events, or conferences can benefit from event management software. Corporations, media firms, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, educators, professional conference organizers, and agencies of all types can make use of event management software.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global event management software market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Event Management Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Cvent EMS Software Eventbrite Ungerboeck Software International XING



Market driver : Rising adoption of real-time management systems For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : Data privacy concerns among end-consumers For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Emergence of chatbots For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report : What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



