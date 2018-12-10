Earthing Equipment Market to Reach $7.14 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 5.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased demand for electricity due to rapid industrialization and launch of new and improved technologies are expected to propel the growth of the global earthing equipment market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Earthing Equipment Market By Product (MS Flat, CI Flat, And GI Wire) And End User (Residential, Commercial, And Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report offers detailed analyses of the driving forces & opportunities, major market segments, top investment pockets, key player positioning, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global earthing equipment market was pegged at $4.54 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $7.14 billion by 2025, registering the CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Increase in demand for electricity due to rapid proliferation of the industrial and residential sectors coupled with rise in demand for turnkey earthing solution and rapid growth of the construction industry drive the growth of the global earthing equipment market. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials and low product differentiation hamper the market growth. On the contrary, launch of new and improved technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5097

GI wire segment to govern the global market

The GI wire segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market revenue, owing to its increased usage in small- to large-scale earthing system and its requirement in completing the grounding circuit. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include MS flat and CI flat.

Major end users of the industry

The major end users analyzed in the global earthing equipment market include residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities in future. In 2017, the segment held the largest market share, contributing about half of the revenue owing to increased industrialization, where high power devices are used that require proper earthing for safety and security.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5097

Asia-Pacific to witness fastest growth through 2025

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the study period, registering the CAGR of 8.0%, owing to the introduction of new commercial and industrial building and developments in the region. However, North America dominated the global earthing equipment market in terms of revenue, contributing more than one-third of the total market share, owing to increased demand for earthing equipment due to higher number of electrically advanced residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Leading companies in the market

The report analyzes the major active players in the global earthing equipment market, including ABB, Crompton Greaves, Emerson Electric, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd., Alstom, Eaton, GE, Schneider Electric, and Toshiba.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Construction Lasers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

