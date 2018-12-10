The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 12 December 2018. ISIN DK0061074432 ---------------------------------------------- Name Maj Invest Value Aktier SRI+ ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 164638 ---------------------------------------------- Short name MAJVASRI ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702645