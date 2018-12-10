Active Biotech provides updated information about the company's financial position

PRESS RELEASE

As announced in connection with the interim report for January-September 2018 Active Biotech has requested, from the bank that finances the company's property in Lund, that the agreed deadline for the disposal of the property (by December 31, 2018) should be removed. Active Biotech has a continued dialogue with the bank and, as expected, agreed with the bank that the process of divestment of the property will continue even after the turn of the year, in continuous consultation with the bank, and that the loan agreement will continue on otherwise unchanged terms.



Lund, December 10, 2018

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, President and CEO

Tel. +46 46 19 21 56



Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel. +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties in development for neurodegenerative diseases. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com) for more information.

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.30p.m. CET on December 10, 2018.

Active Biotech - updated info about the company's financial position (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2228405/875133.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

