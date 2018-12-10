Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Circ re General Meeting

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date:10 December 2018

Publication of Circular

Since its approval at the annual general meeting in 2015, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has operated successfully a discount and premium control policy. In order to meet the continuing demand for the Company's ordinary shares resulting from the operation of this policy, the Board is seeking the renewal of its shareholder authorities to issue further ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis. Accordingly, the Company has today published a circular convening a general meeting to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 10 January 2019 at the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., 16 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4DF (the "General Meeting").

At the General Meeting, two resolutions will be put to shareholders. An ordinary resolution, to give the Board authority to allot up to 692,453 ordinary shares which represents approximately 10 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital as at 7 December 2018 (the last practicable date prior to the date of the notice convening the General Meeting) and a special resolution, to give the Board authority to disapply rights of pre-emption in respect of the issue of such shares.

The Board will only issue new shares at a premium to net asset value, to meet demand from investors and when the Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to do so.

The circular will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

