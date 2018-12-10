Comprehensive ESG risk research and analytics on more than 110,000 public and private companies from developed and emerging markets now available to investment professionals

RepRisk, a global leader in data science, specializing in premium ESG and business conduct risk research and quantitative solutions, is pleased to provide ESG risk data via FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications for investment professionals.

"We are excited to expand our work with FactSet and make our data available on the FactSet workstation," said Linard Campell, Executive Vice President Business Development at RepRisk. "Within the landscape of ESG research, RepRisk is the only provider with an exclusive focus on risks, coverage of private companies and emerging markets, and a research process that provides a complementary outside-in approach to assessing whether a company's policies and processes are translating into actual performance on the ground. Thanks to our work with FactSet, this information is now easily available to investment professionals worldwide."

"RepRisk's ESG data provides valuable insight into companies worldwide that investment professionals can utilize for their decision-making," said Justin Strand, Senior Vice President, Chief Content Officer, at FactSet. "Having this data available via our workstations in addition to the Open:FactSet Marketplace means clients will be able to access RepRisk's content in whatever way is best suited for their needs."

RepRisk's research captures and analyzes information worldwide and in 20 languages from public sources and stakeholders external to a company in order to systematically flag and monitor material ESG risks. The RepRisk Platform consists of 110k+ public and private companies as well as 25k+ projects of all sizes, in every sector and market. It is used by leading organizations as their key due diligence solution to prevent and mitigate risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a global leader and pioneer in data science, specializing in premium ESG and business conduct risk research and quantitative solutions. Since 2006, RepRisk has been leveraging artificial intelligence and curated human analysis to translate big data into actionable business intelligence and risk metrics. With daily-updated data synthesized in 20 languages using a rules-based methodology, RepRisk systematically flags and monitors material ESG risks and international standards violations that can have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company. Our flagship product, the RepRisk Platform, is the world's largest database of its kind, consisting of 110k+ public and private companies and 25k+ projects of all sizes, in every sector and market. Leading organizations around the world rely on RepRisk as their key due diligence solution to prevent and mitigate ESG and business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments. Learn more at www.reprisk.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/reprisk.

