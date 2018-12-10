Asavie Moda part of collaborative development to enhance mobile productivity

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity, announced today that it has joined IBM's MaaS360 App Exchange ecosystem of partners. As a specialist in delivering network-based security, visibility and control of mobile data, Asavie complements IBM MaaS360 to provide enterprises with a consolidated defense-in-depth approach to managing their mobile fleet of devices as they seek greater protection against the increasing variety of mobile threats.

Asavie Moda extends the UEM features of IBM MaaS360 with Watson by bringing the security policies into the network, providing real-time visibility, control and security for all data in transit to and from the mobile devices regardless of whether it is accessing corporate resources or not. This latest UEM integration from Asavie is now available to the security community via the IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers share applications based on IBM Security technologies.

According to Dionisio Zumerle, Senior Director with Gartner, "Enterprises that require protection from advanced or targeted threats should implement MTD solutions. Enterprises that need to provide their mobile workforce with protection against untrusted or malicious networks and applications, or that operate large fleets of Android devices will benefit from MTD."1

"Asavie Moda's unique capability to stop malware at the network layer before it gets to your device complements MaaS360's built-in security features. We are delighted to welcome Asavie to the growing list of MaaS360 partners in the IBM App Exchange," said Johan Arts, Vice President WW Channel Routes to Market at IBM Security.

The UK Leeds Library service recently deployed a joint solution from Asavie and IBM to enable its city-wide iPad lending scheme. Jason Tutin, Digital and Learning Development Manager with Leeds Library said, "Our lending program expansion is possible because of the control and efficiency offered by the UEM capabilities of IBM MaaS360 coupled with the mobile data optimization and SIM-based security controls from Asavie Moda. Asavie Moda helps the Library Service protect the personal data of our citizens from online threats."

Stuart Lodge, SVP Global Sales at Asavie, said "We are pleased that Asavie Moda is now part of the IBM Security App Exchange. The tight integration of Asavie Moda with IBM MaaS360 ensures that enterprises have full visibility and control to protect and manage their mobile data in transit across the network and at the application and device level. Many leading organizations in Europe and North America are already availing of this joint solution and we look forward to continued success."

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. Asavie's on-demand services power the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. We enable enterprise customers globally to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, MultiTech, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO 27001 certified company. For more information check: www.asavie.com , follow @Asavie on twitter

About IBM Security

IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 35 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 8,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security, follow@ibmsecurityon Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligenceblog

1 Hype Cycle for Endpoint and Mobile Security 2018 Gartner: Published 25 July 2018

