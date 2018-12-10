Decisions at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

An Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (the "Company") was held on 10 December 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The EGM had been requested following the completion of a previously announced transaction of shares in the company by a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through its joint acquisition vehicle Aplite Holdings AB (the "Consortium").

Board of Directors

In accordance with the Consortium's proposal, the EGM resolved to dismiss Xin Di, Liu Daoqi and Song Xiang from their respective position as members of the Board of Directors and to elect Ma Mingju, Jin Chen and Zhu Qian as new members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ma Mingju was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Following the EGM's resolution, the Company's Board of Directors, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, will consist of the members Ma Mingju (Chairman), Jin Chen, Lo Kin Ching, Göran Larsson, Wolfgang M. Neumann, Ulf Petersson, Andreas Schmid, Thomas Staehelin and Zhu Qian.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Consortium's proposal, that the remuneration, calculated on an annual basis, to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting shall be unchanged as follows: (a) EUR 42,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors, (b) EUR 9,500 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, (c) EUR 6,900 to the other members of the Audit Committee, (d) EUR 6,300 to the Chairman of the Compensation Committee and (e) EUR 4,200 to the other members of the Compensation Committee. Members of the Board of Directors employed by the Company or a member of the Consortium shall not receive any remuneration.

