Cinnamic Aldehyde Market to Gain Huge Demand From Food and Beverage Industry by 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global cinnamic aldehyde market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. Cinnamic aldehyde is also termed as "Cinnamaldehyde", an organic compound found naturally in the bark of cinnamon trees and other species of cinnamon such as cassia and camphor. It can be formed naturally by forming reaction between benzaldehyde such as acetaldehyde and isovanillin.

The factors that propel the growth of the market include rising demand for nutritious food products between health-conscious customer, growing demand for organic agricultural activities, shifting customer preference for organic food constituents, fast-growing food and beverage industry, and rapidly increasing personal care and cosmetics industry. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including characteristics of cinnamic aldehyde to cause irritation, if undiluted. Cinnamic aldehyde market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Browse research report with TOC on "Global Cinnamic Aldehyde Market" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cinnamic-aldehyde-market

The market could be explored by product type, source, application, end user and geography. Market could be explored by product type as Flavor Agent, Aroma Agent, and Antimicrobial Agent. The "Antimicrobial Agent" segment led the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factor that may be attributed to the growth of the market includes increasing customer health concerns.

Based on the source, the market could span Synthetic and Natural. The "Natural" segment led the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of the market includes high accessibility of naturally sourced products and growing consumer health concern.

The key applications that could be explored in the market include Odor agent, Flavoring agent, and others. The market could be explored based on the end user as Food & Beverages, Household & Personal Care, Agriculture, and Healthcare. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the cinnamic aldehyde market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include the fast growth of the Asia-Pacific cosmetics market, increasing appearance consciousness among the young generation, improved demand of home care and personal products, growing aged population, and surge in the disposable income of the population in this region. In addition, Asia-Pacific is followed by North American region owing to the presence of mature and stable homecare and personal care markets and increased consumption of packaged foods.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the cinnamic aldehyde market comprise LANXESS AG, Mubychem Group, Emerald Kalama Chemical, LLC, Payan Bertrand S.A, Kao Global Chemicals, Jayshree Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., ABI Chem, Finoric LLC, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., and Yingcheng Wuhan Organic Materials Co., Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Cellulose Acetate Market

Paraformaldehyde Market

Lactic Acid Market

Sorbic Acid Market

Market Segment:

Key Applications Food Household Care Personal Care Feed

Key Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America

Key Vendors Jiangxi Xuesong Kalama Chemical Lanxess Shanghai Huasheng YWOMC request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report What will the market size be in 2022? What are the key factors driving the global cinnamic aldehyde market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the cinnamic aldehyde market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?



About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/