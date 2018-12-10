The new agreement supports both companies' focused approach to continued growth in desired end-use markets including automotive, appliances, general molding, and non-healthcare packaging.

M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastics resins, announced today it has been selected by Vienna, Austria-based polyolefins producer Borealis to be its distributor in North America. Under the agreement, M. Holland will distribute filled polypropylene (PP) from Borealis' new PP compounding facility in Taylorsville, North Carolina, as well as imported PP, polyethylene (PE), and Queo polyolefin plastomers and elastomers (POP/POE). The new agreement supports both companies' strategy and focused approach for continued growth in target markets and offers M. Holland's clients greater material selection and enhanced supply chain security.

"Our Business Development Group at M. Holland is ideally positioned to support Borealis' market strategies in North America," said Ed Holland, M. Holland's president and chief executive officer. "Borealis has a wide range of best-in-class materials that will greatly enhance our product offering for our clients."

M. Holland announced the formation of its Business Development Group in October 2016 to coordinate sales and sourcing strategies in specific target markets. The Group includes market development teams focused on automotive, film and flexible packaging, color and compounding, wire and cable, healthcare, rotational molding, and 3D printing markets.

John Webster, Borealis' head of sales indirect added, "Borealis has a rigorous selection process for the appointment of its distributors. From the broad field of candidates, we concluded that M. Holland shares both our core values and our strategic direction. Delivering on our growth ambition in North America as well as in specific end-use markets is a priority for Borealis. We are extremely happy to be working with M. Holland to help us meet these important business objectives."

ABOUT BOREALIS

Borealis is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilizers. With its head office in Vienna, Austria, the company currently has around 6,600 employees and operates in over 120 countries. Borealis generated EUR 7.5 billion in sales revenue and a net profit of EUR 1,095 million in 2017. Mubadala, through its holding company, owns 64% of the company, with the remaining 36% belonging to Austria-based OMV, an integrated, international oil and gas company. Borealis provides services and products to customers around the world in collaboration with Borouge, a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). www.borealisgroup.com

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company's heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

