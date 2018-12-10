Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Christmas donation to Tukikummit Foundation

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 10 December 2018 at 3:00 pm

Sampo's Christmas donation to Tukikummit Foundation

Sampo plc has donated EUR 50,000 to Tukikummit Foundation for its work with children and adolescents in underprivileged families in Finland.

Tukikummit Foundation is a voluntary-based foundation founded in 2007. The foundation aims to help children and adolescents that are at risk of exclusion from the society for financial reasons.

Donations are used to finance different services for children and adolescents, for example hobbies and studies. Grants are channeled via the Church Diaconal Fund.



