HONG KONG, Dec 10, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Security Token consultancy service provider GoSecurity has today announced the planned integration of a seamless KYC and identity verification procedure for onboarding new customers with Blockpass.GoSecurity is a white-label technical platform for the tokenization of securities, and aims to offer a highly scalable solution for launching security tokens and managing campaigns. Through top of the line KYC, AML and accreditation procedures, GoSecurity provides completely compliant end-to-end services. That's where Blockpass comes in, with seamless, one click customer verification.Blockpass is a digital identity application and service which brings control back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases.By integrating Blockpass' seamless KYC verification process into their proprietary platform, GoSecurity will be able to offer premium, simple and compliant user onboarding to customers.CEO of GoSecurity, Claus Skaaning said: "To fulfill the vision of more efficient and less expensive fundraising in the future by utilizing the blockchain to represent digital securities, we have decided to integrate the KYC functionalities of Blockpass into our solution. We believe that Blockpass offers a best-of-class solution in this field such that our clients can enjoy a fully compliant verification of their investors."CEO of Blockpass, Adam Vaziri said: "Security Tokens are at the forefront of discussion in the cryptocurrency and blockchain community at the moment, and it's fantastic to be able to partner with an organization that has the same passion for seamless compliance that we do. By integrating Blockpass' KYC Connect Solution into the GoSecurity Security Token Platform, we are able to be at the cutting edge of everything this technology has to offer."Blockpass has announced a number of key collaborations recently, most notably with Edinburgh Napier University for the creation of the pioneering new blockchain research laboratory, the Blockpass Identity Lab. With five fully funded Studentships and led by Professor Bill Buchanan, the Blockpass Identity Lab will focus on the creation of world-leading knowledge and innovation around citizen-focused systems which enshrine the right to privacy.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassContact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgAbout GoSecurityGoSecurity (http://www.gosecurity.io) offers a white label software solution for conducting security token offerings (STOs) and has a primary focus on Europe and the Nordics. As well as providing software solutions, GoSecurity also provides knowledge and experience about the legal aspects of digital securities under different European jurisdictions. GoSecurity partners with some of the best legal advisors across Europe to ensure fully compliant fundraising process. GoSecurity is organizing the top event in the Nordics focused on tokenized securities, the Fintech Disruption Summit (http://www.fintechdisrupt.dk/en/home/), targeting the financial industry and presenting a top line of speakers from central banks, commercial banks, legal advisors, national FCAs, security token experts, etc.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Website: http://www.gosecurity.io and http://www.fintechdisrupt.dk/en/homeTelegram: https://t.me/joinchat/HrqGwxGjmpvct44R_fu4OwMedium: http://medium.com/gosecurityLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gosecurity/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gosecuriti/Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.