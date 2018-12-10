XCAL-M and XCAP-M tools now enables 5G NR (New Radio) field deployment and testing

Accuver, the leader in next-generation wireless test and measurement solutions, today announced that is has supplied its commercial version of 5G NR field-testing and optimization solution to a leading wireless service provider in South Korea.

In March this year, Accuver became the first vendor to supply a 5G TF field-testing solution (XCAL-M and XCAP-M) to a leading Tier-1 service provider that has been actively deploying its mmWave 5G solution in the US market. Accuver was also the first vendor to provide a radio optimization tool solution for a 5G SIG trial network deployed by Korea Telecom (KT) for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, held in South Korea.

"Successful rapid time to market is critical when deploying a next-generation network technology," said Geungtae Kim, Accuver COO. "With the introduction of these field-testing and optimization solutions from Accuver, service providers don't have to restrict their RAN testing to their lab boundaries. They can start deploying and optimizing their 5G NR network in the field and gain a competitive advantage."

The current release of XCAL-M and XCAP-M for 5G NR provides the following features:

Support for 5G NR ready CPEs*

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) throughput testing for >1 Gbps speeds at sub-6GHz

5G L1/L2 major KPIs

5G NSA L3 Signaling messages

Beamforming/MIMO information

Dual Connectivity Support

And much more

*For more information, please contact Accuver sales at sales.accuver@accuver.com.

About Accuver

Accuver is a leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions that optimize the performance and reliability of mobile networks. Working with all major network operators, infrastructure vendors, chipset manufacturers and wireless equipment OEMs, we measure, troubleshoot and optimize network performance and wireless service delivery. This involves a seamless blend of user insight, design innovation, software development, cutting-edge engineering, and support services.

