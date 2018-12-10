VDA Press Conference on January 7, 2019, at the CES in Las Vegas

BERLIN and HANNOVER, Germany, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

VDA Press ConferenceonJanuary7, 2019,at the CES in Las Vegas

The automotive industry is currently undergoing a process of transformation characterized by electric mobility, digitization, and connected and automated driving. In addition, the urban mobility of the future demands new responses.

The CES focuses on all of these topics. The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) is therefore inviting you to its first ever press conference at the CES in 2019 in Las Vegas. The press conference will be held at the booth of the Schaeffler Group. The VDA wishes to thank the company for kindly hosting the event.

The press conference will take place on

Monday, January7, 2019, at 4.00p.m. (local time),

at the Schaeffler Booth,

CES Central Plaza,Las Vegas Convention Center,

3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA.

VDA President Bernhard Mattes will describe the path of innovation pursued by the German automotive industry, the current situation on the US market, and the opportunities and challenges facing German manufacturers and suppliers.

We would be delighted to welcome you to our press conference.

