Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront: Simutronics reclaims publishing services

PRESS RELEASE

December 10, 2018

Simutronics reclaims the publishing services for SIEGE: Titan Wars globally except China

Simutronics Corp, a studio within Stillfront Group AB, has ended a co-publishing agreement regarding the mobile game SIEGE: Titan Wars with New York based publishing partner Tilting Point.

According to a new agreement, Tilting Point will continue to provide publishing services and market the game in China but Simutronics will run the publishing services and marketing globally from the Group going forward.

Simutronics is a leading developer of online roleplaying and mobile games such as DragonRealms, GemStone IV and Lara Croft Relic Run, the latter with more than 23 million downloads. Tilting Point is a new-generation games partner that provides top development studios with expert resources, services, and operational support to optimize high quality live games for success.

"I am very pleased to continue the partnership with Tilting Point for the Chinese market as this represents a great opportunity for growth for this title," comments Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront Group.

"Together with the team of Tilting Point we have created a very good start for SIEGE: Titan Wars. But as our marketing capabilities have grown since joining the Stillfront Group, it is now a very good time to move on and run the publishing and marketing of the game inhouse," says David Whatley, CEO, Simutronics.

"It was a pleasure to work with Simutronics on SIEGE: Titan Wars for the past two years", says Samir El Agili, President and Chief Product Officer at Tilting Point. "Our current focus is to continue building momentum and success for the game in the Chinese market where we see tremendous opportunity."

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sofia Wretman, IR & Communications

Phone: +46 708 11 64 30

sofia@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through ten near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany, Goodgame Studios in Germany and Imperia Online, Bulgaria. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios. Imperia Online, is an MMO strategy game published on both browser and mobile platforms by Imperia Online.

