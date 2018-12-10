Aeris Communications: Aeris Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018, a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it was identified for the third consecutive year by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the December 2018 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M (Managed Machine-to-Machine) Services, Worldwide.



This Gartner Magic Quadrant report, authored by Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Toni Nygren, Jonathan Davenport and Godfrey Chua, evaluated the global market for managed M2M services and assessed 16 companies on criteria ranging from the ability to execute to the completeness of vision.

Aeris offers end-to-end Internet of Things(ACP). Collectively, these platforms enable enterprises and original equipment manufacturers to embark on a digital transformation journey to enhance revenue, create new services and form new business models.

Aeris also collaborates with non-profits and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), making IoT tools available for communicating and analyzing data that will enable them to improve the lives of those most in need and to foster better use of our planet's scarce resources.

CLICK TO TWEET : Aeris ) named a Visionary in @Gartner_inc Dec 2018 MagicQuadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. InternetofThings IoT AerisIoT Gartner http://www.aeris.com/news/

Supporting Quote

Raj Kanaya, Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director of Automotive, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan

"We consider our third consecutive Visionary position in the Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide by Gartner a confirmation of our strategy to help companies unlock the value of the Internet of Things. IoT will transform nearly every industry, and we're driven by the relentless focus on fundamentally improving our customer's businesses through unique technologies that solve real-world problems."

Digital Assets

[Video] Real World Internet of Things Use Cases: Aeris IoT Services (https://youtu.be/m6mD6LFjrSo)

[Photo] Raj Kanaya (https://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/DSC_7980.jpg)

[Image] Aeris logo (https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hub/246745/file-1690345947-jpg)

Supporting Resources

Read about Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/).

(http://www.aeris.com/). Read about Neo (https://neo.aeris.com/).

(https://neo.aeris.com/). Read about Aeris IoT for Good (https://www.aeris.com/iot-for-good/).

(https://www.aeris.com/iot-for-good/). Read about Raj Kanaya (https://www.aeris.com/management-team/raj-kanaya/).

(https://www.aeris.com/management-team/raj-kanaya/). Read and subscribe to Aeris Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/) and Neo Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/neo).

(http://blog.aeris.com/) and (http://blog.aeris.com/neo). Read Aeris news releases (http://www.aeris.com/news/?taxonomy=news-category&term=press-releases).

(http://www.aeris.com/news/?taxonomy=news-category&term=press-releases). Obtain your copy of Aeris' "The Definitive Guide: The Internet of Things for Business, 3 rd Edition," here (https://go.aeris.com/2OsnuLX).

Edition," (https://go.aeris.com/2OsnuLX). For more information about Aeris' news and activities, follow the company via Twitter (https://twitter.com/AerisM2M), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeris-communications?trk=hb_tab_compy_id_54080), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AerisCommunications/?ref=ts), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/aerisiot/) , and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAncMtlDM8KJWJPpcqP7pxw).

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information, contact:

Kevin Petschow

Aeris

+1.312.985.9182

Kevin.Petschow@aeris.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffc01457-0a1e-46c6-bcdb-ddf980fd350e