Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on December 11 10-Dec-2018 / 13:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - December 10, 2018. Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on December 11. Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) On the Status of Sberbank Development Strategy 2) On Sberbank's Corporate Social Responsibility Policy 3) On the transformation status and new development areas of HR 4) On laboratories in Sberbank. 5) On consideration of Sberbank's Risk report for Q3 2018. 6) On approval of the stress-test scenario and review of its performance 7) On filing a request with the Bank of Russia regarding a change in the permit for individual terms of application of Internal Ratings Based approach (IRB) with respect to retail and corporate credit claims. 8) On the corporate governance system of Sberbank 8.1. On review of the report on the corporate governance system of Sberbank for 2018. 8.2. Approval of the amended version of the Contract for Holding the Register of Shareholders 9) Miscellaneous. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 6820 EQS News ID: 756059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2018 07:51 ET (12:51 GMT)