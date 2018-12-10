

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) said Monday that its board of directors has named Prahlad Singh president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2019.



In his expanded position to the newly created role, Dr. Singh will have responsibility for both the Discovery and Analytical Solutions or DAS, and Diagnostics operating divisions of the company.



The company noted that the change is being made to better facilitate synergies across the businesses to identify incremental growth opportunities, create operating efficiencies, and most importantly, accelerate the pace of innovation across the company.



Dr. Singh, along with the leaders of the company's corporate functions, will continue to report to Robert Friel, PerkinElmer's chairman and chief executive officer.



'The opportunities for DAS to become an enabler of the sciences of Diagnostics, and vice-versa, continue to grow. Prahlad's track record of consistently driving strong results operationally, commercially and strategically makes him well qualified to take on this important role,' said Friel.



Dr. Singh joined PerkinElmer in 2014 as president of the Diagnostics business. He was elected an officer of PerkinElmer in 2016 and executive vice president in March 2018.



Dr. Singh served as general manager of GE Healthcare's Women's Health Business, responsible for the mammography and bone densitometry businesses. Before that, he held senior executive level roles in strategy, business development and M&A at both GE and Philips Healthcare.



From 1995 to 2007, he held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at DuPont Pharmaceuticals and subsequently Bristol Myers Squibb Medical Imaging which included managing the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.



