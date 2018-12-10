The global logging while drilling market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005416/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global logging while drilling market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in directional drilling. Directional drilling technology has witnessed an increase in adoption over the years due to its high productivity and ability to acquire the underlying oil and gas reserves. Though the concept of drilling in directional drilling remains the same as conventional drilling. the wells are drilled at horizontal angles and are not vertically aligned. Directional drilling also allows production of oil from multiple wells in a single vertical wellbore, which minimizes the environmental impact of drilling oil wells.

This market research report on the global logging while drilling market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of robotic logging technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global logging while drilling market:

Global logging while drilling market: Emergence of robotic logging technology

There is a need for new technologies that minimize the risks involved in the oil and gas sector, and which, at the same time, can make it possible for oil companies to meet the growing demand for conventional fuels worldwide. Well logging involves recording and maintaining an extensive record of the data obtained during well drilling activities. The need to reduce both the non-productive time (NPT) and the use of large machines in the conventional logging process has led to the concept of robotic logging.

"Robotic logging technology makes use of wireless logging tools that can be controlled from the surface, thus, eliminating the need for a logging truck to be used in the logging process. The introduction of robotic logging technology saves the logging time taken and reduces the need for other types of machinery. Reduced NPT, low energy consumption, and faster response rate are some of the advantages of robotic logging," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global logging while drilling market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global logging while drilling market by application (onshore and offshore) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The onshore segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 52% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 50%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005416/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com