Prime XBT Introduces a New Crypto Trading Platform With up to 100x Leverage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prime XBT, an advanced cryptocurrency trading platform, offering a 100X leverage for long and short positions, announces its official launch within coming weeks and invites traders to sign up and get a month of trading with zero trading fees.

The Prime XBT team is introducing a new model for the next generation of scalable crypto exchanges: an exchange built on the lessons learnt from equity and forex markets and decades of testing other exchange products. This platform addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn on falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types and poor UI.

Prime XBT aggregates liquidity from 12 cryptocurrency exchanges, providing traders with instant order execution at any volume.

Prime XBT introduces margin trading with up to 100x leverage. This gives traders an option to open a $10,000 long/short position while having only $100 of their own funds, making their profit potential up to 100 times higher. This solves a problem of low leverage options commonly seen in today's crypto trading industry and one even bigger problem, which is being able to short-sell and make money while the prices are declining.

This trading platform, unlike many others, allows traders to set a "stop-loss" order limiting their loss potential while simultaneously increasing the profit potential with high leverage options.

All of the major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH and EOS will be listed from the very start.

The registration procedure takes no more than 40 seconds. There are no limits for withdrawals or deposits.

Prime XBT uses the best industry practices to make its platform secure and protect client's funds. Cold wallets, DDOS protection, withdrawal address whitelisting and email confirmations and 2 factor authentication have already been implemented and will be available from the start.

About Prime XBT

Prime XBT is a fintech company established in 2018. It offers a cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with up to 100x leverage for long and short positions and aggregated liquidity from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security, liquidity and enabling safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. Prime XBT's products and services are designed to meet the needs of both new and professional traders, allowing them to actively trade popular digital assets, profit from market rallies and declines or hedge existing cryptocurrency holdings.

For more information, please visit https://primexbt.com

Follow PRIME XBT onFacebook and Twitter.