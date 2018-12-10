Tissue Regeneration Therapeutics and RoosterBio Inc. Form Strategic Alliance to Commercialize Umbilical Cord Tissue Cell Technology

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tissue Regeneration Therapeutics Inc. (TRT) and RoosterBio Inc. (RBI) announce an important strategic alliance to advance their shared goal of accelerating the development of the Regenerative Medicine and Cellular Therapy fields. This collaboration will be focused on applying RoosterBio's unique scale-up bioprocess systems to TRT's core technology around human umbilical cord perivascular cells (HUCPVCs). Together, it is anticipated that these technology platforms will establish a new level of perivascular stromal/stem cell manufacturing productivity, thus creating newfound efficiencies in Regenerative Medicine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795789/Tissue_Regeneration_Therapeutic.jpg

"RoosterBio have established themselves as leaders in hMSC bioprocess systems, and we are enthusiastic to apply their scalable, cGMP production platforms to our patented umbilical cord perivascular cellular (TXP) technology. We believe that our TXP technology has unique advantages over other mesenchymal cell sources, and leveraging RoosterBio's scalable manufacturing platforms will accelerate our therapeutic programs. Overall, this strategic alliance will have far reaching implications in the fields of Regenerative Medicine and Cellular Therapy." said John E. Davies, DSc, President & CEO of TRT.

Margot Connor, RoosterBio's CEO states "Tissue Regeneration Therapeutics have established themselves as leaders in cord tissue perivascular cells, and we are excited to collaborate to help drive cell manufacturing productivity within their unique technology platform." She adds, "We've experienced great collaboration with TRT over the last few years, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them."

About Tissue Regeneration Therapeutics Inc.:

TRT is a Canadian Controlled Private Corporation (CCPC) with a focus on the commercial development of their patented Human Umbilical Cord PeriVascular Cell (HUCPVC) technology platforms that include culture expanded cells (TXP) and engineered cells (eTXP). The latter are designed for specific unmet needs, in addition to the constitutive advantages of TXP, by the engineered secretion of cytokines, growth factors or monoclonal antibodies for targeted therapies. TRT is the first company in the world to have issued and allowed patents in the USA, Europe and Australasia, for extraction of these unique cells from umbilical cord tissue, and their gene engineering. Additional information is available at http://www.verypowerfulbiology.com

About RoosterBio, Inc.:

RoosterBio, Inc. is a privately held stem cell tools and technology company focused on accelerating the development of a sustainable Regenerative Medicine industry, one customer at a time. RoosterBio's products are high volume, affordable, and well-characterized adult hMSCs paired with highly engineered bioprocess media systems. RoosterBio has simplified and standardized how stem cells are purchased, expanded, and used in development, leading to marked time and costs savings for customers. RoosterBio's innovative products are ushering in a new era of productivity and standardization into the field, accelerating the road to discovery in Regenerative Medicine. For more information on RoosterBio and adult stem cells, please visit www.roosterbio.com , follow on twitter (@RoosterBio), or read the blog "Democratizing Cell Technologies" ( www.roosterbio.blogspot.com ).

For further information: Telephone +1 (416) 345 0039, Email: info@verypowerfulbiology.com