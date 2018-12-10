

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) said that it has agreed to acquire Compuscan, provider of credit information and decision analytics in South Africa, for a cash consideration of R 3.720 bln or US$263 million payable on completion.



The transaction is expected to be funded from existing cash resources. The transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Commission in South Africa. It is expected to complete during the first quarter of financial year ending 31 March 2020.



For the year ending 31 December 2018, Compuscan is expected to generate US$35 million in revenue, growing to US$38 million in the year ending 31 December 2019.



Experian expects the transaction to be accretive to Benchmark earnings per share in its first full year of ownership.



