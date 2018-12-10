1169077 B.C. Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / 1169077 B.C. Ltd. ("077BC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of new directors to the Company.

As of December 6, 2018, the following directors were appointed to the board:

Mr. Mike Dai - Mr. Dai is a seasoned financial executive having held several key roles in finance, operations, and capital markets. Mike is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a CFA charter holder and has been involved in several public transactions throughout his career. He has been a consultant with ALOE Finance Inc., a transaction advisory and financial consulting firm since 2012. Prior to his involvement with ALOE Finance, Mike held various roles at Grant Thornton LLP, an audit, tax and advisory firm. He is an alumnus of the University of Waterloo, where he obtained his Master of Accounting.

Mr. Michael Galloro - Mr. Galloro is an accomplished financial executive with over 20 years of experience. He gained public markets experience engaged as a Vice President of Finance for a TSXV listed company operating in the payment processing industry. He then pursued a consulting career focused primarily on the small and mid-cap space working closely with emerging private and publicly listed companies operating globally assisting with financings, M&A, corporate structuring and go public transactions, both in Canada and the US. Michael earned his Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation while working in the financial institutions practice for KPMG LLP and has his Honours Bachelor of Accounting (BAcc) Degree from Brock University.

Mr. Shahnewaz Shahidi - Mr. Shahidi is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with over ten years of public accounting experience in audit, review and tax engagements in a variety of industries. Mr. Shahidi holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

Mr. Mike Dai has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of 077BC. In conjunction with the aforementioned appointments, J. Scott Munro and Ron Ozols have resigned as directors and officers of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Mike Dai, Director

E-mail: mdai@aloefinance.com

