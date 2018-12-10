The global aluminum sulfate market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increase in demand from developing countries. Developing economies. such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Brazil, and Mexico, exhibit a high demand for aluminum sulfate and are the key contributors to the global aluminum sulfate market. Factors such as the easy availability of raw materials, cost-effective manpower, low transportation costs, and comparatively lenient government regulations and policies, are enabling several vendors of aluminum sulfate to relocate their manufacturing activities to these regions.

This market research report on the global aluminum sulfate market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing preference for zero liquid discharge as one of the key emerging trends in the global aluminum sulfate market:

Global aluminum sulfate market: Increasing preference for zero liquid discharge (ZLD)

ZLD is a water treatment strategy to recycle and reuse wastewater produced from various industries, thereby, leaving no discharge during the treatment cycle. This advanced water treatment method includes ultrafiltration, evaporation or crystallization, reverse osmosis, and fractional electrode-ionization. The use of aluminum sulfate as chemical feed to prevent coagulation or flocculation of metals and suspended solids in the ZLD system will have a positive influence on the global aluminum market during the forecast period.

"ZLD systems are extensively used in the power, petrochemical, oil and gas, and chemical industries. In countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, stringent regulations monitoring the discharge of effluents will increase the consumption of aluminum sulfate. Environmental concerns regarding wastewater discharge practices in these countries will drive the demand for ZLD, thus accelerating the demand for aluminum sulfate," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global aluminum sulfate market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aluminum sulfate market by application (water and wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, and food and beverages) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The water and wastewater treatment segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 41% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

