Technavio analysts forecast the global silicone fluid market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005436/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global silicone fluid market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for bio-based products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global silicone fluid market 2018-2022. The growing use of renewable raw materials such as biomethanol for the production of silicone fluid is expected to drive market growth. Biomethanol-based silicone fluid has more favorable carbon balance, as no fossil materials are used for the production of methanol. An increase in the demand for bio-based silicone fluid from developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and Canada is expected to drive market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global silicone fluid market is the growing demand from the personal care industry:

Global silicone fluid market: Growing demand from the personal care industry

There is an increase in the demand for silicone fluids for use in personal care products due to their excellent spreading. glossiness, and improved texture. The low viscosity changes of silicone fluids for wide temperature range make them suitable for use in personal care products. The solubility of silicone fluids in most of the anhydrous alcohols and solvents used in personal care products will augment market growth. Silicone fluid is commonly used in the formulation of skin care and hair care products such as shampoos, deodorants, cleansing creams, antiperspirants, lotions, and bath oils.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "An increase in the demand for skin care products in the personal care industry is driving the use of silicone fluid. The feeling of soft skin and non-greasy property of silicone fluid will augment the demand for silicone fluid. In 2016, the skin care segment accounted for more than a quarter of the sales in the global personal care products market."

Global silicone fluid market: Segmentation analysis

The global silicone fluid market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (personal and home care, energy, agriculture, and textiles) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The personal and home care segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 35% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005436/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com