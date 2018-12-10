The global measurement while drilling market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005437/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global measurement while drilling market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing operating rig. In 2014, the global rig count was the highest and post the decline in crude oil prices, the number of active oil rigs sharply declined and was the lowest in 2016. As the oil prices gradually recovered, the rig count increased owing to the surge in onshore and offshore drilling projects. High prices of oil have encouraged oil and gas manufacturers to increase their production activities and this has led to the increase in drilling rigs, such as land drilling in the US, Latin America, APAC, and the offshore Middle East.

This market research report on the global measurement while drilling market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing applications of loT in O&G as one of the key emerging trends in the global measurement while drilling market:

Global measurement while drilling market: Increasing applications of loT in O&G

The Internet of Things (loT) technology is being widely adopted for various industrial operations for processing and automation as it provides a more calculated and effective solution in oil and gas production. Technological advances and their effectiveness in providing solutions has enabled the adoption of this technology, which was considered an expensive affair and an additional cost in the past. This integration automatically minimizes the risk involved in the process and supports maximum recovery of the available hydrocarbons in the reserve as the O&G industry generates large amount of data.

"Along with the technical benefits, the use of loT can provide cost-effective solutions, increase the hydrocarbon recovery from the reserve, reduce the non-productive time, and support capacity improvements in the O&G industry. loT supports capturing data on a real-time basis from different parts of the O&G value chain and supports improvements in performance," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global measurement while drilling market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global measurement while drilling market by application (onshore and offshore) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The onshore segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 52% of the market. However, by 2022, the offshore segment is expected to surpass the onshore segment to become the leading application segment, accounting for a market share of over 50%.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 52%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005437/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com