Reliance Global Group, Inc. Engages Investor Relations Firm

Reliance Global Group, Inc. Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Investor Relations Counsel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York-based communications firm, to support the Company's investor relations program.

KCSA will employ a comprehensive communications program designed to increase awareness of RELI across the investment community. Since KCSA's inception nearly fifty years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its innovative and dedicated work representing public companies. KCSA's objectives include, among others, communications, strategy, and introductions to the institutional investment community.

RELI's Chairman and CEO, Ezra Beyman, stated, "We are pleased to have retained KCSA to help us raise our profile among investors at this time. RELI is entering a very exciting stage of its development, with our recently acquired insurance agencies as well as our proposed acquisition of an unaffiliated niche insurance agency and planned the formation of a REIT to acquire and operate multi-family apartment complexes. This is an opportune time to begin sharing our strategic business model and ongoing progress with the investment community. KCSA has the experience and expertise to most effectively reach our target audience and we are excited to partner with them as we move ahead."

Todd Fromer, the Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, "RELI has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the Company by pursuing targeted acquisition opportunities, including both insurance agencies and real estate projects. With management's extensive experience in the real estate and insurance agency sectors, RELI is well positioned to execute on this growth strategy. We are very excited to help the Company tell this compelling story to the investment community."

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) now is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies invested in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus will be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, cannabis, healthcare, digital media, and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO

eb@reliancegh.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communications

seckstein@kcsa.com

212-896-1210

SOURCE: Reliance Global Group, Inc.

