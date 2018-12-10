sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,93 Euro		-0,45
-2,45 %
WKN: A1J5UR ISIN: IL0011267213 Ticker-Symbol: SCY 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATASYS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATASYS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,741
17,943
15:38
17,71
17,98
15:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATASYS LTD
STRATASYS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRATASYS LTD17,93-2,45 %