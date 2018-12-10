Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting 10-Dec-2018 / 16:54 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia December 10, 2018 HMS Group Board of Directors meeting HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at Hilton Cyprus Hotel, 98 Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, Nicosia, Cyprus on December 06, 2018. All of the Company's Directors were present at the Meeting. The following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting: 1) Nine months 2018 IFRS Financial Statements review; 2) Interim dividends payment in respect of the nine months of 2018 in the amount of 3.84 rubles per one ordinary share, amounting to a total dividend of 449,907,559.68 rubles (the "Dividends"). The Dividends will be paid on January 25, 2019, to shareholders on the Company's register at close of business (UK time) on January 11, 2019 (the "Record Date"); 3) The new Long-Term Incentive Program for the Company's management (the "Program"). The Program is a system of encouragement, motivation and retention, based on the delayed transmission to the participants the depositary receipts for HMS Group shares (GDRs), subject to the achievement of certain KPIs for each Award Year. GDRs for this Program will come from GDRs owned and bought by the Company, so this Program will not dilute existing shareholders. The Program is envisaged for three Award Years - 2019, 2020 and 2021. The transfer of GDRs will be done over 2022 - 2024, if the participants are still employed by HMS Group. The Program's Fund is equal to 7.5 percent of HMS Group adjusted Profit attributable to shareholders. The Program's Fund is separately calculated for each Award Year. 4) The list of participants of the Long-Term Incentive Program for the Group's key executives for 2019. Contacts: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Annual report 2017 [1] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: ROM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 6821 EQS News ID: 756115 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b09c05851dcbe03186c4fcca74e99fe1&application_id=756115&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 10, 2018 08:56 ET (13:56 GMT)