

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese prosecutors have indicted Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANY.PK, NSANF.PK) and its former chairman Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct. Former Nissan director Greg Kelly was also indicted.



Nissan said Monday that its Ghosn and Kelly were indicted for violating the Japan Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, namely making false disclosures in annual securities reports. The automaker confirmed that as a legal entity, it was also indicted for the same violation.



Nissan added that it takes this situation 'extremely seriously.'



'Making false disclosures in annual securities reports greatly harms the integrity of Nissan's public disclosures in the securities markets, and the company expresses its deepest regret. Nissan will continue its efforts to strengthen its governance and compliance, including making accurate disclosures of corporate information,' Nissan said in a statement.



Japan's securities watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, said that the maximum punishment in Japan for filing a false financial statement is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 10 million yen.



Ghosn was officially charged on Monday by Tokyo prosecutors for under-reporting his income over a five-year period. Ghosn, who headed the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has previously denied the allegations.



Prosecutors also re-arrested Ghosn and Kelly on Monday for allegedly understating Ghosn's income for three more years through March 2018.



Ghosn and Kelly were earlier arrested on November 19 on suspicion of understating Ghosn's compensation by a total of 5 billion yen, or $44 million, in five annual reports leading up to the fiscal year ended March 2015.



In November, Nissan said its internal investigation showed that over many years, Ghosn was reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of compensation. The company added that numerous other significant acts of misconduct were uncovered, such as personal use of company assets.



As a result, Ghosn was ousted as Chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) as well as temporarily replaced as head of French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK).



Despite the arrest of Ghosn, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors have said they remain fully committed to their global auto alliance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX