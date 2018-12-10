Quantzig, a leading global supply chain analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key benefits of supply chain integration.

Supply chain integration is an effective way of creating most value within an organization's operations. The shared management information systems used in the process helps in aligning and coordinating activities within a supply chain. This provides companies' an edge over their competitors by facilitating better coordination between delivery, warehousing, and transportation. Supply chain integration is an effective way for companies to keep pace with slimming margins and increasing competition.

"Supply chain integration aids in smooth functioning of companies and helps them maintain and increase their revenues, resulting in higher profit margins," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Key benefits of supply chain integration:

Better demand prediction

Supply chain integration helps companies to predict the customer demand accurately. This allows businesses to accommodate shorter product life cycles, emerging markets, and fluctuating economies. Supply chain integration also ensures that companies align their market strategies in accordance with the changing market demands.

Increased flexibility

Supply chain analytics helps companies to gain operational flexibility. Integration of the supply chain act as a catalyst for the management to respond to competitors' actions and changes in customer demands. Supply chain integration provides all the necessary insights about the changes in the strategies of competitors and gives companies a strategic advantage over their competitors. Wondering how you can attain operational flexibility in your organization? Get in touch with our experts to know how.

Elimination of wastage

Maintaining a sustainable supply chain is a challenge for any business. Organizations need to incorporate lean practices to increase agility in the business to respond effectively to unpredictable supply chain situations. Businesses are advised to integrate data from across operations and eliminate wastage in the supply chain for the long-term success of the business.

