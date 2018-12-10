American Diversified Holdings Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) Announces Goldman Small Cap Research Analyst Coverage With A Speculative-buy Rating and Target $0.15 Per Share

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: "ADHC") today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research report on the Company. The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.15 (fifteen cents). The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of ADHC's two operating divisions, www.AuracisMigraine.com (Migraine Bio-Device) and www.TheCBDKlub.com (Cannabis E-commerce Platform). To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.GoldmanResearch.com.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the AURACIS TM patented non-opioid pain management technology using Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation (TENS) to treat severe migraines. This procedure is derived from the OMEGA surgical procedure which has been established as extremely successful in treating severe migraines.

Additionally, ADHC's Cannabis business features an E-commerce platform offer unique CBD products like Tea, Coffee and Energy drinks found at www.TheCBDKlub.com. The e-commerce site will be formally launched on 12.13-2018.

"This report will give shareholders and other interested parties and comprehensive picture of both our current operation business, the market environment, and our growth potential, Goldman's has resulted in a $.15 per share stock price estimate as our business develops," commented ADHC.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models.

AURACIS TM is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com

www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique Ecommerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis. Expected launch date is 12-13-2018

