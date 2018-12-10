A new report published by Chatham House for the Moving Energy Initiative examines energy spending of humanitarian aid organizations. The authors claim that with modern clean energy systems the sector could save US$517 million per year on fuel costs, as hitherto the majority of refugee camps and other facilities are run on diesel gensets.A new research paper published by Chatham House for the Moving Energy Initiative highlights the lack of renewable energy adoption in humanitarian aid projects. In fact, according to the authors, aid projects' energy policies can be considered "inefficient and ...

